Total Energy Buys 45% Of U.S. Shale Gas Project From Lewis Energy
9/27/2024 3:12:49 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
French TotalEnergies is buying a 45% stake in the dry gas
production project in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas from the
American Lewis energy Group, Azernews reports.
It is noted that this deal further strengthens the integration
of TotalEnergies into the US gas value chain.
The development of the acquired assets will potentially allow
gas production in the amount of about 400 million cubic feet per
day by 2028.
In April, TotalEnergies acquired Lewis Energy's 20% stake in the
EOG Resources project in the Eagle Ford basin.
With a production volume of over 10 million tons of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in 2023, TotalEnergies became the number one LNG
exporter in the United States thanks to its 16.6% stake in the
Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana and several long-term procurement
agreements.
The company's LNG export capacity will reach 15 million tons per
year by 2030.
