Google's SMB Summit To Train Local Businesses On Digital Marketing

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gurugram, Sep 27 (KNN) is set to host the much-anticipated SMB Summit 2024 on October 4th, an exclusive event aimed at equipping small and medium businesses (SMBs) with the tools they need to enhance their visibility and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

This invite-only event is designed specifically for brands in the Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Food, and sectors, providing them with a unique opportunity to learn from Google experts and with peers.

Participants will gain invaluable insights into strategies for growth, digital marketing best practices, and effective use of social media-essential components for success in today's digital-first landscape.

To ensure a focused and relevant experience, participating brands must have a physical retail business location and an active social media presence, particularly with an emphasis on video content.

While the primary focus is on brands based in and around Delhi for logistical reasons, businesses from other cities are also encouraged to register, making this a truly inclusive gathering for those eager to harness the power of digital marketing.

The summit is free of charge, but due to limited seating, early registration is advised. It is important to note that travel expenses will not be covered by Google or Ping, so participants should plan accordingly.

The event promises a rich agenda, including workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and innovation among attendees.

The summit will take place at the prestigious Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel, from 10 AM to 5 PM.

By engaging with thought leaders and industry pioneers, participants can uncover actionable insights that can be directly applied to their business strategies.

Interested brands can secure their spot at this invaluable event by visiting the registration link provided in the invitation. This is an exceptional opportunity for businesses looking to elevate their online presence and drive growth in the competitive digital marketplace.

As Google continues to champion the needs of SMBs across India, the SMB Summit 2024 stands as a testament to its commitment to empowering local businesses.

Join us in Gurugram on October 4th to unlock new pathways to success in the digital age. For inquiries, please reach out to our event coordinators at Google India.

(KNN Bureau)