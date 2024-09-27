Army Thwarts Drone Infiltration Attempt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone thwarted, yesterday, an effort to pass a drone that was attempting to penetrate Jordanian land within its jurisdiction.The border guard forces in the Southern Military Zone responded to an attempt to cross the Jordanian border by dealing with it, applying the rules of engagement, and shooting the drone down inside Jordanian territory, indicating that it had been turned over to the relevant authorities, according to a source in the General Command of the Jordan (JAF).The source emphasized that the military responds forcefully to a range of border threats as well as any attempts to weaken, destabilize, and terrify national security and civilians.