Israeli Occupation Forces Destroy 5,000 Tourist Facilities In Gaza Since Beginning Of Aggression
9/27/2024 2:00:21 PM
Gaza: A Palestinian report issued on the occasion of World tourism Day has revealed that the Israeli Occupation forces deliberately destroyed nearly 5,000 tourist facilities in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression early last October.
A report issued by the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism said that the occupation's aggression caused 15,265 workers in the tourism sector to lose their jobs.
The report explained that the destruction affected 3,450 facilities operating in the restaurant and beverage sector, which constitute 69.1 percent of the tourism facilities in Gaza, in addition to 921 facilities in creative activities, arts and entertainment, 182 facilities manufacturing and selling handicrafts and gifts, and 173 facilities in the hotel and accommodation sector.
The occupation's intensive, comprehensive, and unprecedented aggression on the Gaza Strip continues for the twelfth consecutive month, through launching dozens of airstrikes and shelling by land and sea, which left tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, and caused massive destruction to infrastructure and vital facilities, in addition to the unprecedented humanitarian disaster it caused in the Strip as a result of stopping food, water, medicine and fuel supplies due to the occupation's restrictions.
