Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Beard Comb/Pocket Knife For Men (SBT-1880)

"I wanted to create a convenient and compact way for men to carry a beard comb and a pocket knife," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented THE BEARD BLADE. My design allows you to maintain your beard throughout the day, and it also ensures you have easy access to a pocket knife when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a combination beard/hair comb and pocket knife. In doing so, it offers a convenient tool for grooming and maintaining the look of hair and a beard. It also could be used to open boxes, cut material, and for personal protection. The invention features a compact and multi-functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1880, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

