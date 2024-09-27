US Returns To Iran Latest Batch Of Ancient Clay Tablets
Date
9/27/2024 10:09:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The United States has returned to Iran more than 1,000 clay
tablets dating from the Achaemenid-era, official media said,
reporting the sixth such handover of its kind.
Azernews reports, citing Iran's IRNA, that Thursday evening the
tablets, 1,100 in all, were returned with President Masoud
Pezeshkian, who had attended the United Nations General Assembly in
New York.
Found at the ruins of Persepolis, the capital of the Persian
Achaemenid Empire, which ruled from the 6th to 4th centuries BC in
southern Iran, the repatriated tablets reflect how the ancient
society was organised and its economy managed.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108723108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.