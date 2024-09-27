عربي


US Returns To Iran Latest Batch Of Ancient Clay Tablets

9/27/2024 10:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has returned to Iran more than 1,000 clay tablets dating from the Achaemenid-era, official media said, reporting the sixth such handover of its kind.

Azernews reports, citing Iran's IRNA, that Thursday evening the tablets, 1,100 in all, were returned with President Masoud Pezeshkian, who had attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Found at the ruins of Persepolis, the capital of the Persian Achaemenid Empire, which ruled from the 6th to 4th centuries BC in southern Iran, the repatriated tablets reflect how the ancient society was organised and its economy managed.

MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108723108


AzerNews

