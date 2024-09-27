Shusha Hosts Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2024 has kicked off in Shusha city, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the traditional international chess super is being held for the 10th time.

A dedicated to the life and sports career of Vugar Hashimov was screened as part of the event.

Chief Adviser of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Suleyman Rustamov, shared his thoughts on the event.

After this, the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and vice-president of the International Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, emphasized that strong chess players are participating in the tournament. He underlined that Vugar Hashimov is one of the well-known chess players worlwide.

A video showcasing historical moments from the Vugar Gashimov Memorial, which has been held in Shamakhi, Baku, and Gabala in previous years, was also shown.

Following this, the floor was given to the head of the Organizational Committee of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial, Vugar's father, Gasim Hashimov.

On behalf of his family, Gasim Hashimov expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who supports the traditional holding of the tournament every year.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the chief judge of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2024, Rauf Hajili, acquainted the chess players with the rules. A draw then took place.

The father of Vugar Hashimov, Gasim Hashimov, head of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, two-time Paralympic champion, multiple world and European champion Ilham Zakiyev, and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev, symbolically made the first moves in the first round of the rapid tournament.

Azerbaijan will be represented by three chess players in the tournament: members of the national team Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, and Aydin Suleymanli.

Other participants include Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan),Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Richard Rapport (Hungary), Vladislav Artemiev (FIDE), and Arvind Chidambaram(India).

The tournament winner will be determined based on the total results in rapid and blitz formats.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011 and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr