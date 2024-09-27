Shusha Hosts Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2024 has kicked off in Shusha city,
Azernews reports.
Co-organized by Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of
Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the traditional
international chess super tournament is being held for the 10th
time.
A video dedicated to the life and sports career of Vugar
Hashimov was screened as part of the event.
Chief Adviser of the Special Representative Office of the
Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Suleyman Rustamov, shared
his thoughts on the event.
After this, the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and
vice-president of the International Chess Federation, Mahir
Mammadov, emphasized that strong chess players are participating in
the tournament. He underlined that Vugar Hashimov is one of the
well-known chess players worlwide.
A video showcasing historical moments from the Vugar Gashimov
Memorial, which has been held in Shamakhi, Baku, and Gabala in
previous years, was also shown.
Following this, the floor was given to the head of the
Organizational Committee of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial, Vugar's
father, Gasim Hashimov.
On behalf of his family, Gasim Hashimov expressed gratitude to
the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who supports the
traditional holding of the tournament every year.
At the end of the opening ceremony, the chief judge of the Vugar
Hashimov Memorial 2024, Rauf Hajili, acquainted the chess players
with the rules. A draw then took place.
The father of Vugar Hashimov, Gasim Hashimov, head of the
Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, two-time Paralympic
champion, multiple world and European champion Ilham Zakiyev, and
Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev, symbolically made the first moves in the
first round of the rapid tournament.
Azerbaijan will be represented by three chess players in the
tournament: members of the national team Shahriyar Mammadyarov,
Rauf Mammadov, and Aydin Suleymanli.
Other participants include Nodirbek Abdusattorov
(Uzbekistan),Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Richard Rapport (Hungary),
Vladislav Artemiev (FIDE), and Arvind Chidambaram(India).
The tournament winner will be determined based on the total
results in rapid and blitz formats.
Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable
contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.
He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads
in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.
Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in
2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in
2009.
He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011
and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.
