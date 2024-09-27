Betterhelp Partners With Talkiatry To Offer Therapy & Psychiatric Services To Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New partnership makes Talkiatry's telepsychiatry and management available to BetterHelp's

business clients, strengthening the mental support already available to workers who receive BetterHelp as an employment benefit.



BetterHelp's business clients that add Talkiatry access to their BetterHelp employee offering will give their teams a more comprehensive range of mental health services that ensures employees get the personalized mental that is right for them. The exclusive partnership links the offerings of two leaders in digital mental health, focusing their collaboration with the employee benefits market.

Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, and

BetterHelp, the leader in direct to consumer access to mental health therapy, today announced an exclusive partnership in which Talkiatry will provide in-network telepsychiatry services and medication management to members of BetterHelp's business clients. The collaboration expands access to telepsychiatry and streamlines care coordination between Talkiatry's 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists and BetterHelp's 30,000+ therapists, the largest online therapy network in the world.

The collaboration between Talkiatry and BetterHelp

allows employers to connect employees to high-quality psychiatric care and medication management services on an in-network basis. Talkiatry's psychiatrists specialize in treating diverse populations and conditions, providing a welcoming front door to mental health care for patients no matter their age or background. Employees can access Talkiatry through their BetterHelp Business web portal. Patients will then be matched with a psychiatrist who is best suited to treat their needs. The partnership ensures employees receive in-network care at no cost to themselves.

"We believe that employees thrive when they have access to a full range of mental health services, including high-quality personalized therapy and specialized psychiatric care if needed. Everyone's mental health journey is unique, and we aim to provide complementary services that take this into account," said Fernando Madeira , President of

BetterHelp. "As an industry leader and pioneer in delivering innovative

telepsychiatry solutions, Talkiatry is the natural next level of care we can offer. For challenges that extend beyond traditional talk therapy, our partnership with enables a team approach to meet those needs."

"When you consider how much time we spend at work, it becomes clear just how important it is that employers connect their workers with high-quality mental health care. Our collaboration with BetterHelp Business does just this, and continues our mission of building innovative partnerships that deliver high-quality care," said Robert Krayn , CEO and cofounder, Talkiatry. "As one of the largest providers of psychiatric care in the country, we are perfectly positioned to support the medication management needs of BetterHelp business clients, reaching them where they are through innovative solutions and accessible treatment."

Talkiatry is in-network with more than 60 health plans across the country and covers more than 70% of commercial lives in the U.S. Most Talkiatry visits cost patients $30 or less after insurance (includes all types of patient costs: copayment, deductible, and coinsurance. Excludes no-shows and includes $0 payments).

BetterHelp's business clients benefit offering (BetterHelp Business) covers millions of lives across 1,000+ partnerships with employers, health plans, universities, nonprofits, EAPs, insurance brokers, and benefits consultants.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need-and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at



About BetterHelp

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it is the world's largest therapy service - providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. BetterHelp's network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped millions of people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services continues to grow, BetterHelp is committed to expanding access to therapy globally.

