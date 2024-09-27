عربي


Introducing Waterpiktm Sensonictm Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse For Your Personalized Oral Care

9/27/2024 9:17:13 AM


9/27/2024 9:17:13 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care combines the #1 recommended water flosser brand by dental professionals1
with the award winning SENSONIC Toothbrush in one compact device!

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERPIKTM, the #1 selling water flosser brand in the U.S., announces the launch of their new SENSONIC Complete Care and its acceptance by the American Dental Association, which is recognized by dental professionals as the gold standard for evaluating safety and effectiveness of oral care products. SENSONIC Complete Care delivers a transformative clean so you can take control of your oral health.


WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care
Introducing Waterpiktm Sensonictm Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse For Your Personalized Oral Care Image
WATERPIK water flosser specialty tips, 360-degree tip rotation, and ten (10) water pressure settings
Introducing Waterpiktm Sensonictm Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse For Your Personalized Oral Care Image
WATERPIK SENSONIC toothbrush
Introducing Waterpiktm Sensonictm Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse For Your Personalized Oral Care Image
WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care >1 Professional AAU, 400 Dental Professionals, October 2023.
2
From treated areas. In vitro, data on file.

Media contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Waterpik®

