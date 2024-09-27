Introducing Waterpiktm Sensonictm Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse For Your Personalized Oral Care
Date
9/27/2024 9:17:13 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care combines the #1 recommended water flosser brand by dental
professionals1
with the award winning SENSONIC Toothbrush in one compact device!
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERPIKTM, the #1 selling water flosser brand in the U.S., announces the launch of their new SENSONIC Complete Care and its acceptance by the American Dental Association, which is recognized by dental professionals as the gold standard for evaluating safety and effectiveness of oral care products. SENSONIC Complete Care delivers a transformative clean so you can take control of your oral health.
WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care
WATERPIK water flosser specialty tips, 360-degree tip rotation, and ten (10) water pressure settings
WATERPIK SENSONIC toothbrush
WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care
>1 Professional AAU, 400 Dental Professionals, October 2023.
2
From treated areas. In vitro, data on file.
Media contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Waterpik®
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108722974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.