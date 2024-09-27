Introducing Waterpiktm Sensonictm Complete Care: The Ultimate Powerhouse For Your Personalized Oral Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care combines the #1 recommended water flosser brand by professionals1with the award winning SENSONIC Toothbrush in one compact device!

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERPIKTM, the #1 selling water flosser brand in the U.S., announces the launch of their new SENSONIC Complete Care and its acceptance by the American Dental Association, which is recognized by dental professionals as the gold standard for evaluating safety and effectiveness of oral care products. SENSONIC Complete Care delivers a transformative clean so you can take control of your oral health.

WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care

WATERPIK water flosser specialty tips, 360-degree tip rotation, and ten (10) water pressure settings

WATERPIK SENSONIC toothbrush

WATERPIK SENSONIC Complete Care

>1 Professional AAU, 400 Dental Professionals, October 2023.From treated areas. In vitro, data on file.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Waterpik®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED