Twilight Tribute Concerts Kick Off At Old School Square In Downtown Delray Beach With Coldplay Tribute Band

- Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDADELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced the performance lineup for its Twilight Tribute Concert Series at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Downtown Delray Beach. Taking place on the third Thursday of each month from November 2024 through April 2025, the Twilight Tribute Concert Series showcases a diverse lineup of tribute bands, covering a range of musical genres from pop and country to rock 'n' roll, 80s/90s hits, and more!Sunset Concerts include:.November 21, 2024:“Life in Technicolor” – Coldplay Tribute.December 19, 2024:“Subliminal Doubt/Heart of Glass” – No Doubt/Blondie Tribute.January 16, 2025:“Only in America” – Brooks and Dunn with Reba & Shania Tribute.February 20, 2025:“First Wave/Love Song” – The Cure, Duran Duran, David Bowie & 80s/90s New Wave Tribute.March 20, 2025:“The Freebirds” – Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, ZZ Top, Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.April 17, 2025:“Homegrown: the Zac Brown Experience” – Zac Brown Band TributeGates open at 5 p.m. each night. Music begins at 6 p.m. and headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. General admission for each concert is $10 (kids 12 and under are free) and VIP tickets, which include access to an exclusive VIP lounge with seating, a dedicated bar, and one free drink, are $50. Tickets for the November, December and January concerts will be limited due to reduced space availability caused by the 100-foot Christmas tree and Holiday Village. General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased in advance at delrayoldschoolsquare or at the gate.The DDA invites everyone – rain or shine – to bring lawn chairs and their dancing shoes and enjoy a night of entertainment with some of the best regional and national bands! Guests are encouraged to bring takeout from a local restaurant or purchase food and drinks from the local restaurant vendors featured onsite. There are no coolers or outside alcohol allowed. No weapons and no smoking at the venue.“We are thrilled to announce the Twilight Tribute Concert Series beginning this fall,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA.“We recently wrapped up a highly successful Summer Sunset Concert Series, drawing thousands of Delray Beach residents and visitors. We're excited to continue the fun through 2025!”For more information and to see a full list of events at Old School Square, please visit: .About Old School SquareOld School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

