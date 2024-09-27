Jafar Jabbarli Theater Museum Screens Documentary Hadrut, You Are Free!
Date
9/27/2024 7:10:12 AM
Jafar Jabbarli State Theatre Museum has hosted an event titled
"You have sons who have died and risen again, Motherland!"
dedicated to Memorial Day, Azernews reports.
First, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the
martyrs.
The event was organised jointly by the Jafar Jabbarli State
Theatre Museum and the Culture Centre operating under the Ireli
Public Union.
Umida Hajiyeva, the head of the Scientific and Public Relations
Department, addressed the event. She spoke about the 44-day
Patriotic War and provided information about the significance of
the event.
Then, the documentary film "Hadrut, you are free!" produced by
the Baku Media Centre and AzerbaijanFilm Studio on the order of the
Culture Ministry was screened. The Executive Producer of the film
is Arzu Aliyeva.
After the film screening, discussions were held with the
audience about the plot.
The film features the liberation of Hadrut settlement of
Khojavand district from enemy occupation on October 9.
The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the key turning
points in the Second Garabagh War.
