Jafar Jabbarli Theater Museum Screens Documentary Hadrut, You Are Free!

Jafar Jabbarli State Theatre Museum has hosted an event titled "You have sons who have died and risen again, Motherland!" dedicated to Memorial Day, Azernews reports.

First, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The event was organised jointly by the Jafar Jabbarli State Theatre Museum and the Culture Centre operating under the Ireli Public Union.

Umida Hajiyeva, the head of the Scientific and Public Relations Department, addressed the event. She spoke about the 44-day Patriotic War and provided information about the significance of the event.

Then, the documentary film "Hadrut, you are free!" produced by the Baku Media Centre and AzerbaijanFilm Studio on the order of the Culture Ministry was screened. The Executive Producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva.

After the film screening, discussions were held with the audience about the plot.

The film features the liberation of Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district from enemy occupation on October 9.

The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the key turning points in the Second Garabagh War.

