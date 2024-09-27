J & K Polls: ECI Revises Phase-II Voting To 57.31%

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India on Friday said 57. 31 percent polling was recorded in the second phase of assembly in Jammu & Kashmir.

As per data released by the poll-body, the female voter turnout was recorded higher than male turnout in 10 assembly segments which saw polling in the second phase on September 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The segment which saw higher female voter turnout include Khansahib, Gulabgarh,

Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thanamnadi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli and Mendhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ECI data, 72. 18 % polling was recorded in Kangan, 57. 12 % in Ganderbal, 32. 39 % in Hazratbal, 26. 09 % in Khanyar, 19.81 % in Habba Kadal, 34. 15 % in Lal Chowk, 29. 53 % in Chanapora,

30. 78 % in Zadibal, 36. 95 % in Eidgah, 31. 84 % in Central Shalteng, 52. 27 % in Budgam,

66. 95 % in Beerwah, 72. 08 %

in Khansahib, 70. 27 % in Chrar-I-Sharif, 57. 19 % in Chadoora, 73. 60 % in Gulabgarh, 72. 06 % in Reasi, 80. 45 % in Mata Vaishno Devi, 68. 82 % in Kalakote- Sunderbani, 73. 05 % in Nowshera, 70. 57 % in Rajouri, 0.04 % in Budhal, 72. 88 % in Thanamnadi, 74. 94 % in Surankote, 74.56 % in Poonch Haveli and 73. 56 % in Mendhar