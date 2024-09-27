Economy Ministry Official: Carbon Pricing Can Stimulate Investments In 'Green' Technologies
Date
9/27/2024 5:11:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
At the International Forum on Carbon Pricing held in Baku,
Samira Musayeva, deputy head of the State Tax Service under the
Ministry of Economy, highlighted the critical role of carbon
pricing in encouraging sustainable development,
Azernews reports.
"Carbon pricing is not just a regulatory tool, but a collective
commitment to sustainable development," she noted. She emphasised
the importance of addressing social aspects to garner public and
business support.
S. Musayeva also pointed out that while carbon pricing tools
exist, they are not yet extensive and require redesign. "Carbon
pricing can stimulate investments and innovations in 'green'
technologies and lead to the creation of new jobs," she said,
underscoring that economic growth and environmental sustainability
can go hand-in-hand.
In her closing remarks, she stressed the need for a strong
framework and political will, adding, "Inclusion and accessibility
should be prioritised so that all sectors of society can benefit
from this transition."
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.