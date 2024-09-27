Economy Ministry Official: Carbon Pricing Can Stimulate Investments In 'Green' Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At the International Forum on Carbon Pricing held in Baku, Samira Musayeva, deputy head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, highlighted the critical role of carbon pricing in encouraging sustainable development, Azernews reports.

"Carbon pricing is not just a regulatory tool, but a collective commitment to sustainable development," she noted. She emphasised the importance of addressing social aspects to garner public and business support.

S. Musayeva also pointed out that while carbon pricing tools exist, they are not yet extensive and require redesign. "Carbon pricing can stimulate investments and innovations in 'green' technologies and lead to the creation of new jobs," she said, underscoring that economic growth and environmental sustainability can go hand-in-hand.

In her closing remarks, she stressed the need for a strong framework and political will, adding, "Inclusion and accessibility should be prioritised so that all sectors of society can benefit from this transition."