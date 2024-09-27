(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Trend Micro Named a Leader in Attack Surface Management in New Report" data-link=" Micro Named a Leader in Attack Surface Management in New Report" class="whatsapp">Shar Report notes Trend Micro brings Zero Trust to proactive security



Real-time visibility of the entire attack surface

Continuous risk assessments and monitoring

Prioritized, actionable risk insights with remediation recommendations Security controls to anticipate and eliminate risks

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2024 - Cybersecurity innovator Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ) has been named a Leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM) in The Forrester Wave: Attack Surface Management Solutions, Q3 2024. Trend believes this report demonstrates the exceptional value that its ASM offering delivers to customers through an innovative approach that is fully integrated with its flagship cybersecurity platform, Trend Vision One.Luke Mason, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, City of Columbia: 'Trend's Attack Surface Risk Management is a game-changer, allowing us to assess domains, prioritize vulnerabilities, and chart a focused plan of attack. This helps us pinpoint our vulnerable areas and allocate resources effectively.'Trend's approach to ASM is comprehensive and exceeds standard definitions to include continuous monitoring, discovery, prioritization, and remediation. According to the Forrester report: 'With a demonstrated commitment to R&D, Trend Micro has a differentiated innovation approach, centering capabilities toward Zero Trust by expanding coverage to identities, devices, networks, and cloud workloads.'Thousands of customers worldwide have rapidly adopted Trend's ASM capabilities since launch and continue to do so, with >170% growth in allocation over the past year. Trend continues to develop the tool to stay ahead of threats and ensure that customers receive industry-leading protection. The roadmap for 2024-25 includes security awareness, compliance management, cyber risk quantification, vulnerability risk management, data and AI security posture management, and more.Effective security starts with understanding the attack surface. Organizations struggle with limited visibility and control of resources, inefficient risk management processes, and multiple disconnected security tools that complicate tasks and overwhelm IT teams. Trend's ASM capabilities provide security teams with:'We constantly anticipate market needs and innovate to stay ahead of them. Our strong roadmap and leading performance in this category from the start highlight our commitment to giving more to our customers. We've been focusing on comprehensive attack surface management since long before industry analysts took note, empowering our customers to confidently navigate and secure their assets worldwide.'With comprehensive visibility, automated risk assessment, and mitigation across all asset types, Trend ASRM enables customers to achieve proactive and resilient security posture.Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity #forrester #asm #asrm #forresterwave

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.





Trend Micro