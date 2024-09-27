Qatari Envoy Highlights Doha's Efforts At Alleviating Palestinians' Suffering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland H E Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, said the State of Qatar had made strenuous efforts to alleviate the Palestinian people's suffering and end the violence cycle in the region.

Since the outset of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the State of Qatar has been keen to establish a crisis room and communicate with all relevant regional and international parties until those efforts culminated in a successful release of dozens of hostages and prisoners, His Excellency told Qatar News Agency (QNA).

He added that the roundtable, organised by the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the UK today, addressed the State of Qatar's leading mediation and conflict resolution roles, especially amid the mounting challenges due to Middle East conflicts, and Qatar's efforts to boost regional and international stability.

Detailing the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip, he said that the State of Qatar faced challenges to reach a permanent ceasefire deal, protect civilians, increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and release prisoners and detainees, in a way that averts regional escalation consequences.

He added that all participants voiced hopes that Qatar would resume its role to de-escalate and reach solutions to the Middle East crises.

Today, the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the UK, in cooperation with the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu), organized a roundtable attended by senior parliamentarians and international affairs experts, that addressed the State of Qatar's mediation and conflict resolution efforts amid regional challenges.