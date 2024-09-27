The Silent Danger: A Tradition Turning Celebrations Into Tragedies

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nadia was finishing her usual chores in the courtyard after breakfast when she suddenly felt an intense pain in her hand. The pain was so severe that her vision blurred, and she collapsed to the ground, unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in the hospital, with a bullet lodged in her hand. No one knew where the bullet came from or who had fired it.

A year has passed since that day, but the trauma remains. Every time Nadia hears the sound of gunfire, she rushes to the nearest room, trembling with fear. Though her physical wounds have healed, the psychological scars from that bullet linger.

That same day, Ahmad Ali had gone to work, excited to finally land a job after days of unemployment. He was lost in thoughts of buying something nice for his children with his earnings when a sudden, sharp pain shot through his body. Crying out in agony, his coworkers quickly gathered around, realizing he'd been struck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire. The very thought sent him into shock.

Ahmad was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered the bullet was from a Kalashnikov rifle. For days, he remained in the hospital as doctors struggled to remove the bullet, which had become lodged in a sensitive part of his body. His family, already struggling financially, found themselves in even deeper distress. Their relatives tried to help with the medical bills, but being from modest backgrounds, they couldn't sustain the support for long.

Countless other families have faced similar tragedies, their lives shattered by stray bullets from celebratory gunfire. In our society, whether it's a wedding, a birth, an exam success, an engagement, a reconciliation between two parties, or someone landing a job-every joyous occasion seems to be marked by firing guns into the air. Little thought is given to the fact that a stray bullet might bring devastation to someone's home.

In a conversation about the legal consequences of such acts, Inspector Behroz Khan shared that the law strictly prohibits celebratory gunfire and the use of explosive materials. According to him, anyone guilty of firing into the air can be arrested immediately. The punishment can range from a year in jail to a fine of 10,000 rupees-or both, depending on the severity of the offense.

There are countless other ways to celebrate and express happiness. So why do we choose a method that can harm others, even claiming innocent lives? As responsible citizens and Muslims, we should never engage in actions that could cause harm or distress to another human being.