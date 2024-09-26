Remee Wire & Cable Appoints John Orona As New Business Development Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading of electronic wire and cable, announced the appointment of John Orona as their New Business Development Manager. In his new role, Mr. Orona will be focusing on increasing cable sales through the specialty low-voltage distribution channel. He will also be attending to the needs of the broadcast and pro-audio markets and customers.

Mr. Orona joins Remee from Clark Wire & Cable, where he served as the Director of Global Broadcast since 2016. Clark Wire & Cable is a premier provider of cable for broadcast, live events, educational institutions and more. Prior to that, John Orona was Product Manager at Lake Cable, where he specialized in the development of cables for pro audio and video broadcast applications. He managed product life cycles, introduced new products, supported sales teams, and identified new opportunities for wire and cable while at Lake Cable. John served as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for pro-audio and video cables.

Prior to 2005, John Orona served in several roles at Isotec, Inc./Gepco, Inc. for 14 years. Beginning as Sales Manager, John was rapidly promoted to National Accounts Manager, then Director of Sales, and finally as the company's New Business Development Manager.

In his work with Remee Wire & Cable, Mr. Orona will concentrate on distribution sales and support, and work with consultants, systems integrators and contractors/installers.

“We welcome John to the Remee Wire & Cable organization, where he will complement our current leadership team with his deep background and experience in the wire and cable industry and the specialized sales channels and customer segments we serve,” stated Tom Valentine, Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

John Orona graduated from Taylor Business Institute, Chicago IL with a specialization in accounting.

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electrical and electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable, as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our“dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

