Missile From Yemen Sets Off Air Raid Sirens In Tel Aviv
9/26/2024 8:07:10 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JERUSALEM, Sept 27 (NNN-MA'AN) – militants in Yemen launched at least one missile towards Israel overnight, between Thursday and Friday, setting off air raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Israeli military said in a statement.
The regime's defence forces said, the missile was“successfully intercepted by the Arrow Aerial Defence System, in high altitude.”
“Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel,” added the statement.
The Zionist forces said, details were still under review.
As usual, the Israeli Regime made no reports on casualties.
The regime's Air Ports Authority announced that, the Ben Gurion International Airport, outside Tel Aviv, was temporarily closed for flights.– NNN-MA'AN
