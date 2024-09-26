Jeanie Andronyk Selected As Western Living Magazine's 2024 Designer Of The Year In The Fashion Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeanie Andronyk merges the physical and digital by linking her jewelry to NFTs.

All star judging panel selected winners from a record setting number of portfolio entries

SWIFT CURRENT, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Western Living Magazine named Jeanie Andronyk the 2024 Designer of the Year in the category.The award recognizes the best designers in Western Canada in jewelry and fashion, interior design, architecture, furniture, industrial design and fine art.The winners of each category were announced in the September issue of Western Living Magazine and celebrated at an awards party in Vancouver.“I am honored to be recognized for my work among such a talented community of designers and makers.” says Jeanie Andronyk, Artist & Owner of Andronyk Studio .One of the judges, Gabrielle Bayona notes,“With solid gold jewelry becoming more popular, the use of not only recycled gold but also ARM-certified gold (Alliance of Responsible Mining) makes this collection a cut above-prioritizing ethical sourcing without sacrificing on style.”To learn more about Andronyk and the award, click here .###Jeanie Andronyk, owner of Andronyk Studio, is a trained goldsmith and self taught artist, who has been creating responsibly made jewelry since 2012. Andronyk is a member of the Ethical Metalsmiths, the Canadian Jewellery Association, and her work has been featured in the Globe and Mail, Western Living Magazine, Buzzfeed, and Jewellery World Magazine Australia. Andronyk serves clients internationally, who love and collect her ethical, gender neutral, and science fiction inspired jewelry.

