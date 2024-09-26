(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian has announced an ambitious portfolio worth COP$ 160 trillion ($38 billion) for and climate transition.



Laura Sarabia, Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, revealed this ambitious plan. The portfolio targets both private and public sectors, aiming to revolutionize Colombia's approach to sustainable development.



Colombia has made significant strides in energy and climate transition, thanks to support from the Inter-American Development IDB .



Next week, Barranquilla will host the unveiling of this unprecedented investment portfolio. The plan encompasses various sectors, including energy transition, agribusiness, sustainable tourism, and environmental projects.







This diverse approach aims to create a clear roadmap for Colombia's energy transition. Sarabia emphasized the importance of private sector involvement in this initiative.



The government seeks to collaborate with domestic and international private entities to drive the project forward. This partnership approach underscores the scale and ambition of Colombia's transition plans.

Colombia Unveils Ambitious $38 Billion Investments for Energy Transition

The upcoming meetings in Barranquilla will focus on securing financing and resources for Colombia's energy and climate transition.



These discussions will play a crucial role in determining the success of the investment portfolio. The government aims to attract significant funding to support its ambitious goals.



Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, highlighted the significance of this initiative. She emphasized Colombia's leadership in addressing the challenges of climate and energy transition.







The minister expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of the upcoming Fair of Economies for Life in Barranquilla.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that total energy investment in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will hit a record $185 billion in 2024, marking unprecedented growth in the region's energy sector.



Over 35% of this investment is allocated to the power sector, while fossil fuel supply accounts for almost 55%, and end-use sectors receive less than 10%.



To meet the necessary levels of investment in clean energy, current investment would need to increase by a factor of almost five from its 2022 level of $66 billion

MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108720667