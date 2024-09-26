' ₹15 Hostel Fees, ₹4 For Electricity': AIIMS Students' Videos Of Campus Go Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Each year, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), India's premier medical school selects a handful of students for its prestigious undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Currently, a total of 3,769 students study at the 25 institutes across the country.

Recently, a couple of students shared videos on AIIMS Deoghar, situated in Jharkhand, showing the facilities offered to the institute's hostel inmates. In one of the videos, titled 'Room tour of AIIMS,' a student explained the facilities and amenities offered to hostellers at AIIMS Deoghar .

| Modi govt urges AIIMS, top institutes to ditch 'black robes' for convocation

The video begins outside the institute, where the student explains that it costs only ₹5,586 to pursue an MBBS at AIIMS. He points out that he is the sole occupant of a furnished room in the hostel that costs him only ₹15 per month. The room shown has a large bed, study table, revolving chair and cupboard. "The room also gets a 24x7 electricity supply that costs me ₹4 per month," he said.

He then pans the camera from the room's balcony to show a stunning sunset overlooking a large open area with trees.

| AIIMS sees 65% fall indoor patients, 85% in OT services amid doctor's strike Free WIFI, cultural fests:

In another video, an AIIMS student shows off his comfortable hostel. He takes a satirical approach and warns others against joining the institute, citing its wide array of facilities.

"If you join AIIMS, a lot of people will call and congratulate you. This will be tiring. Who wants to be part of an institute where the government spends ₹1.7 crore on each medical student," he said.

He later showed the sports facilities and free WIFI available to the students, apart from academic opportunities for publishing their research as early as the first year in the institute. He further added that the institute holds several cultural events regularly.

Netizens react:

With the videos gaining thousands of views, netizens have commented on them. Here are a few comments.

| AIIMS Delhi doctors asked to keep administrative meetings outside OPD hours

"The students who get in AIIMS are the best. They are genuises. They are the top rankers in NEET exam. After getting admission it is not easy to study and pass. They have to work very hard for 5 yrs," one user said.

"Excited to see the facilities at AIIMS Deoghar! Great step for healthcare in Jharkhand," another user said.

A third X user said the video shows the life of a medical student in India. "A room tour would really give us a glimpse into the life of medical students there," she wrote.