Bengaluru Fridge Horror: Before Suicide, Accused Confessed To Killing Mahalakshmi, Said She Extorted Money

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The suspected killer who chopped a Bengaluru woman's body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a fridge, allegedly committed in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

He was found hanging from a tree in a village in Bhadrak district.

Before committing suicide the Odisha man identified as Mukti Ranjan Ray told his family about the crime and allegedly claimed that the woman - Mahalakshmi - and her brothers used to thrash him and extort money from him, said a report by Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, Mukti's younger brother told reporters that his brother confessed to the murder and that he chopped her body after an initial plan to pass her death as a suicide did not work, said the report.

“My brother was with me for the last 9-10 days. After staying for 3 days, he confessed to killing Mahalakshmi. He told me that Mahalakshmi used to blackmail him and extorted money from him,” the younger brother was quoted as saying by the report.

Mukti had blamed Mahalakshmi for messing up his life, he added.

Before Mukti died, he had visited his mother on Tuesday. She said he was tense when he came home, said the report.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.

The deceased woman's estranged husband on Sunday expressed suspicion about the involvement of a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone, in her neighbourhood.