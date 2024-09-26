Four Minors Wounded As Russians Shell Kramatorsk
9/26/2024 3:14:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four children were among those injured amid Russian shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"A 50-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman were killed. Among the injured there are four children, aged between 4 and 15," the post reads.
The shelling damaged 39 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, 10 shops, and 16 vehicles. The regional chief urged the residents to evacuate in a timely manner.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, a Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk killed two people and injured 19 others.
