Four Minors Wounded As Russians Shell Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four children were among those amid Russian shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on , according to Ukrinform.

"A 50-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman were killed. Among the injured there are four children, aged between 4 and 15," the post reads.

The shelling damaged 39 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, 10 shops, and 16 vehicles. The regional chief urged the residents to evacuate in a timely manner.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, a Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk killed two people and injured 19 others.