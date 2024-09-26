Texas Troubadour Chuck Leah Releases Truth Or Consequences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans searching for truth this election season can find a bit of both truth and consequences on the latest single by Texas troubadour Chuck Leah on Dos Pistolas Records.

Leah has announced the release of "Truth or Consequences," a song that explores the hidden consequences of everyday life.

The new single "Truth or Consequences" by Texas Troubadour Chuck Leah and female vocalist Becca Byram rings true in the lives of ordinary Americans. Throughout his career, Leah has earned a reputation for telling heartfelt stories about the American heartland. Leah is an accomplished producer, singer/songwriter, who digs for dinosaur bones on the weekend. "Truth or Consequences" is now available and ultimately will become part of his upcoming album, "Truth or Consequences and Other Tall Tales."

"This song is for anyone looking for something new, and different," said this Houston-based singer/songwriter. "Truth or Consequences" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The song is currently under consideration by voting members of The Recording Academy in the Grammy® category of "Best Americana Performance."

Known for his iconic grey beard and wide-brimmed hats, Leah has slowly emerged as a defacto troubadour for everyday people. He writes and sings about what he sees and feels about our shared humanity.

Fans of this prairie songsmith have praised the rugged truth of his lyrics and the authenticity of his singular musical voice.

"I think we should all accept responsibility for what we do," said Leah, noting that he was inspired to write "Truth or Consequences" after witnessing a couple fight outside a freeway Dairy Queen in Arizona.

"Watching them made me realize for every decision we make, there are, or should be consequences.," the songwriter said.



"Although the couple's argument inspired the song," Leah said, "I named it after Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, a small town near the Mexican border. "I've always wanted to write a song about that town," he said.

Once in the studio, said Leah, "I realized the song needed a female perspective."



"I invited my good friend Becca Byram to join me on the record," he said. "She's incredibly talented," he said. The song ended up a duet with Byram singing the female's perspective.

Ultimately, said Leah, the song will become part of his upcoming album, "Truth or Consequences and Other Tall Tales."

Leah, who is also an award-winning music producer, said he brought in a star-studded lineup of session musicians for the recording, including a 30-piece orchestra. "I love the song of strings," he said, "and the Mexican-style trumpet solo is a real kicker," said Leah.

In addition to the orchestra, multiple Grammy® musicians are back for another trail ride in the studio with Leah, including Aaron Sterling, one of the industry's most talented session drummers.

"The way we make records is very pure, a very old way," said Leah. "We don't rely so much on all the new technology."

"My music," he said, "is always from the heart."

To listen or connect with Chuck Leah, visit

For info (310) 663-7736

