Peshawar Burns Centre To Treat Afghan Patients

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Burns and Plastic Surgery Centre at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with Kabul for the provision of to Afghan patients.

Prof Tahmeedullah, director of the centre, made the announcement at a briefing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser Ihtesham Ali here on Wednesday.

“We are to sign a memorandum of understanding with Afghanistan for the treatment of burn patients from there,” the director said.

The centre, established in 2018, has 120 beds and is equipped with modern facilities including eight operation theatres, an eight-bed ICU and a 10-bed trauma HDU.

It is the only facility in Pakistan offering lymphatic surgeries and providing patients with treatment free of cost.

