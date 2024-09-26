Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with HE Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate, as well as several topics of joint interest.

MENAFN26092024000067011011ID1108719983