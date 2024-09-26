Multifamily Tennis Resort In Glendale Going To Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multifamily resort with duplexes, cabins, pool, clay and grass courts and main house

Included are three duplex cottages, 5 with 2BR 2BA and one with 1BR 1BA.

Multiple clay and grass tennis courts are lighted and could be converted to pickle ball.

Public Inspection is this Friday, Sept. 27 from 11-2pm

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A unique Glendale commercial resort property is set to auction next month near the Cardinal's State and the under-construction Mattel Adventure Park . The 2.78+/- ac property contains a large main house, 6 duplex cottages and studio cabins to offer a buyer a multifamily investment for short- or long-term residential rentals.The public can view this property Friday Sept 27 from 11-2pm. A second public inspection will be held the following week on Oct 4, also from 11-2pm. The auction is being conducted by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions, in conjunction with Deacon Group Realty.The property at 7115 N 83rd Avenue previously was used as a tennis and swimming facility. The property is currently vacant but has been used as rental units. At one time, an Olympic tennis team used the facility's clay and grass courts as a practice facility.The online auction will open on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8am and close Wednesday Oct 15 at noon local time. The bidding will take place at AuctionNetwork. Bidders will need to sign up for a free membership account and then register to bid on the property. There is no bid deposit required. The high bidder will go under contract to purchase immediately following the auction and will need to make a 10% down payment. The contract is not subject to further inspections, so bidders must perform their due diligence prior to the auction. Closing is in 30 days from seller acceptance.For more information, photos and full terms of sale, please visit WilliamsAuction/Glendale.

