Custom Home Care Celebrates 30 Years Of Compassionate Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHC 30th Anniversary Logo

Custom Home Care (CHC), Chicago's most trusted and top-rated home care agency, proudly announces its 30th anniversary.

- Tamara Jackson, founder and owner of CHCCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Custom Home Care (CHC) , Chicago's most trusted and top-rated home care agency, proudly announces its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1994 by Tamara Jackson, CHC has grown into one of the largest locally owned and operated home care providers in Illinois, thanks to a steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of Chicagoland seniors.“For 30 years, our mission has been simple-encourage independence and improve the quality of life for seniors while empowering our Care Professionals,” says Tamara Jackson, founder of Custom Home Care.“Independence, as we believe, is often best achieved with a little help.”Under the leadership of Tamara and her son Robert, a third-generation registered nurse, CHC has established a legacy of excellence, forming mutually beneficial partnerships with senior living communities throughout Chicagoland. Their unique Catered Living program and Wellness Center initiatives deliver customized care that meets the unique needs of seniors, providing licensed, quality caregiving and nursing services without the expense and overhead for partner communities.Key Highlights of Custom Home Care's Success Include:- Top-Rated Agency: CHC is Chicago's most reviewed home care service, boasting a stellar reputation for excellence and reliability.- Award-Winning Professionals: CHC's Care Professional, Karen Butler, won the national 2020 Caregiver of the Year award from the Home Care Association of America. Another caregiver, Josie Vidanes, was a finalist in 2022.- Consistency in Care: One-third of CHC's Care Professionals have been with the company for over five years, with nearly 20% surpassing a decade of service.- Commitment to Social Justice: CHC advocates for fair hiring practices, offering living wages, benefits and social support to elevate Care Professionals.- Specialized Alzheimer's and Dementia Care: CHC exceeds training standards set by the IDPH, making it a leading agency in Alzheimer's and Dementia care.Custom Home Care's dedication to quality service extends beyond caregiving to uphold a strong stance on social justice. "We believe in elevating the profession of caregiving by providing our team with competitive compensation and support," shares Jennifer Avila, Executive Director. "Our model isn't just about care; it's about community and compassion."The agency invites communities, families and residents to celebrate this milestone and explore opportunities for partnership, reinforcing its role as an ideal partner to meet the current and future needs of residents.For more information or partnership inquiries, please contact Jennifer Avila at ... or call 773.561.4663.About Custom Home Care:Custom Home Care, LLC is a licensed Home Care Agency and Home Nursing Agency located in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1994 by a Registered Nurse, it serves the greater Chicagoland area by providing caregivers, under the supervision of licensed nurses, to seniors in their homes. Driven by its philosophy to match dependable, honest and qualified caregivers with each client, Custom Home Care strives to improve their clients' quality of life and encourage independence. For more information about Custom Home Care, please visit .

Jennifer Avila

Custom Home Care

+1 773.561.4663

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.