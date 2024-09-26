2024 DSO Leadership Summit Set To Begin Today In Atlanta, GA A Premier Event For Dental Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DSO Leadership Summit - September 26-28, 2024.

Speed Networking at DSO Leadership Summit

Uniting Top Professionals for Innovation, Growth, and Leadership in the Evolving DSO and Dental Landscape

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 2024 DSO Leadership Summit is set to take place in Atlanta; September 26th to 28th, bringing together top dental professionals, group practice owners, and leaders for two and a half days of insight, innovation, and networking.

The event will feature cutting-edge presentations, interactive workshops, and panel discussions designed to help growing dental practices and dental service organizations (DSOs) thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

This year's DSO Leadership Summit, hosted at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, will feature renowned keynote speakers and industry experts, including Dr. Tarun Agrawal, internationally renowned dentist, Thought Leader and Founder/CEO of Raleigh Dental Arts and 3D Dentists; Brian Colao, Director of the Dental Service Organizations Industry Group at Dykema; Jill Nesbitt, Founder at Optimize Dental Consulting; and Dr. Hendrik Lai, Managing Partner at Sage Consulting; sharing actionable strategies for growth, leadership, and operational excellence.

A Highlight for Industry Leaders

The DSO Summit is recognized as the only peer-powered event in the dental industry, offering attendees the unique opportunity to hear firsthand success stories and challenges faced by their peers. The agenda is packed with sessions designed to address practice growth, financial independence, team leadership, and the evolving technological landscape in dentistry.

Key topics this year include:

- Incorporating CBCT technology into successful dental practices

- The impact of economic pressures on practice acquisitions

- Maximizing revenue through same-store growth strategies

- Navigating the complex legal and financial environments of DSOs

- The Humanitarian Award

In partnership with the Free to Smile Foundation, the DSO Leadership Summit will present a Humanitarian Award, recognizing an organization that has made a significant impact through cleft lip and palate surgeries for children in need. This prestigious award is made possible through the generous support of our top sponsors .

Top Sponsors for 2024

We are proud to partner with leading organizations in the dental industry who are sponsoring key sessions and events at this year's summit, including HR for Health , Dykema, US Bank. OrthoFi, Jazz Imaging, Henry Schein One and Group Dentistry Now. These valued sponsors, along with others, play a crucial role in making the DSO Leadership Summit the premier event of the year.

HR for Health is the primary sponsor of the event championing excellence and compliance in the healthcare industry.

For more information and to register, visit dsosummit

_____________________

About the DSO Leadership Summit

The DSO Leadership Summit is the premier event for dental service organizations, providing an unparalleled platform for learning, networking, and growth. The summit brings together thought leaders and industry pioneers to explore strategies that drive success in the evolving world of group dental practices.

