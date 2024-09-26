Rechat Expands In Canadian Market And Partners With Macdonald Realty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Through Rechat's AI-driven Experience Management Platform, we hope to be able to bring new levels of success to Macdonald Realty by enabling them to conduct all of their business from one tab or app.” - Shayan Hamidi, CEO of RechatDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat , an Experience Management and provider of solutions, proudly announced their partnership with Macdonald Realty , a premier real estate brokerage in Vancouver, Canada. The partnership was officially announced at an event commemorating Macdonald Realty's 80th year in business, marking a significant milestone in both companies' histories.



“Partnering with Rechat was the perfect way to mark our commitment to the future,” said Macdonald Realty's Senior Vice President of Operations, Rosey Hudson.“Over the last 80 years, we have remained strong in the market by delivering exceptional services and embracing innovation- we're looking forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our agents and their clients.”



With this new partnership, Macdonald Realty will be the only brokerage firm in British Columbia to leverage Rechat, providing for a decided advantage in being able to access the platform's suite of world-class products. Rechat's Experience Management Platform will enable their agents to elevate client engagement, produce highly curated marketing collateral, and to conduct all of their business from one space.



Rechat CEO, Shayan Hamidi, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership.“Macdonald Realty is one of Canada's early adopters of Rechat, and I'm thrilled that such a storied brand has chosen to partner with us. On average, agents spend their time across 18 different tools and platforms, which isn't a great experience for anyone. Through Rechat's AI-driven Experience Management Platform, we hope to be able to bring new levels of success to Macdonald Realty's team by enabling them to conduct all of their business from one tab or app.”



“I've long been an admirer of Macdonald,” added Zane Burnett, VP of Innovation and Industry Strategy at Rechat, who attended the event in Vancouver.“To be able to be here in celebration with the Macdonald Realty team only deepens our commitment to providing them with the best possible tools in our space- all with the ultimate goal of creating an agent and client experience that is unparalleled in our industry.”



The partnership between Rechat and Macdonald Realty represents a shared dedication to the best in real estate technology and delivering exceptional value to agents and clients alike. Together, these two entities are poised to lead Macdonald Realty into a new era of efficiency, connectivity, and success.



About Rechat:

Rechat is real estate's only AI-powered Experience Management Platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish.



About Macdonald Realty:

Founded in Vancouver in 1944, Macdonald Realty has grown to become BC's largest full-service corporately owned real estate company, with over 20 offices, 1,000+ agents and staff in the province, and over $10 billion in annual sales.

Audie Chamberlain

Lion & Orb

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.