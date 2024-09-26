Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure ASA has on 26 September 2024 purchased 50,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 28.2 per share. After the transaction Saga Pure ASA has a holding of 700,000 shares, corresponding to 1.58% ownership.Saga Pure ASA is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
