Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure ASA has on 26 September 2024 purchased 50,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 28.2 per share. After the transaction Saga Pure ASA has a holding of 700,000 shares, corresponding to 1.58% ownership.Saga Pure ASA is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

20240926_Notification of trade_Saga i Vistin