Global IP Camera Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IP camera market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.43 billion in 2023 to $14.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to security concerns, cost reductions, integration with IoT, demand for remote monitoring, regulatory compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global IP Camera Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The IP camera market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of high-speed internet infrastructure, smart city initiatives, cloud-based solutions, rise of edge computing in video analytics, increased demand for 4k and beyond resolution.

Growth Driver Of The IP Camera Market

Increasing government initiatives in smart city projects are expected to propel the growth of the IP camera market going forward. Smart cities refer to an administrative territory that uses information and communication technology (ICT) to improve its operational efficiency and provide better infrastructural facilities to its residents. IP cameras are employed in smart cities to improve traffic management and urban mobility, making streets safer and more usable for all users, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for IP camera.

Which Market Players Are Driving The IP Camera Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Avigilon Corporation, Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corporation, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Johnson Controls, Mobotix, AV Costar, GeoVision Inc., IDIS. Ltd., Pelco, 3DEYE Inc., Arecont Vision Costar LLC., Longse Technology Co. Ltd., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Visionhitech Co. Ltd., Zhuhai Telehof Electrics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Neo Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Saint Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SFCAM Technology Co. Ltd., Adiance, Ezviz, Axis, Hanwha Techwin, Hikvision, Digital Watchdog.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The IP Camera Market Size?

Major companies operating in the IP camera market are focused on developing technologically advanced products, such as systems on chipsets (SoC), to gain a competitive edge in the market. A system on a chip (SoC) is an integrated circuit (IC) that integrates all components of a computer or other electronic system into a single chip.

How Is The Global IP Camera Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Services

2) By Product: Non-Mechanical Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Camera, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Dome Camera, Fixed Cameras, Fixed Dome Cameras, Infrared Camera

3) By Connection: Centralized, Decentralized

4) By Application: Banking And Finance, Government, Commercial, Education

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The IP Camera Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

IP Camera Market Definition

An IP camera, often known as an internet protocol camera, is a form of digital surveillance camera that collects and transmits video data via an IP network. It is commonly used for surveillance rather than analog closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which require a local area network.

IP Camera Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global IP camera market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The IP Camera Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IP camera market size, IP camera market drivers and trends and IP camera market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

