NIWC Awards Pathfinder Digital Contract For GBS Satellite Terminals

The GBS program operates as a broadcast capability supporting timely delivery of data and video products for mission support and in theater information transfer.

"It is gratifying to see PathFinder's BAT-GBS-85 terminal (TGRT) get such wide acceptance and deployment within the US Armed Forces. It's reliability, low cost and ease of operation are clearly appreciated," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.



About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each program's communications requirements.

