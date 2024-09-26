OIC Marks Fifty-Fifth Anniversary

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 September, 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, commemorates its 55th anniversary. The Organization was founded by a resolution of the historic summit held in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco on 12 Rajab 1389, corresponding to 25 September 1969, in response to the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Al-Quds.



The OIC is currently headed by H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, and operates from its General Secretariat based in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also has offices in New York, Geneva, Brussels, Kabul, Ramallah, Baghdad, Niamey, and Mogadishu. The OIC work is carried out by thousands of staff members in its subsidiary organs, specialized and affiliated institutions numbering 41 in 23 capitals and cities across the Muslim world. Also part of the OIC are the Al-Quds Committee, the Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC), the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), and the Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH).



The OIC convenes periodic Islamic Summit Conference of leaders of Member States. It holds the Council of Foreign Ministers annually in addition to the Islamic Summit on Science and Technology which is now part of the agenda and convened periodically.



The OIC has notable activities on Muslim communities in non-OIC Member States, addressing Islamophobia among other joint activities and projects with various international bodies, notably the United Nations.



These fields cover issues of peace and security, Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Shareef, poverty alleviation, combating terrorism, project financing, and food security. Others are science and technology, climate change, sustainable development, mediation, culture and harmonization of religions, women empowerment, joint Islamic action in the humanitarian field, human rights, good government, etc.







