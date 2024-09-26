Kemira will host its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki tomorrow on September 26, 2024

(MENAFN- Cision) Kemira will host a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and relationship bankers tomorrow, Thursday, September 26, 2024. Kemira will provide an update on the next steps of its strategy and discuss the new long-term financial targets, which have been published today. Kemira will also present its new operating model, planned to be in operation as of January 1, 2025.

The presentations will start at 14.00 Finnish time and last approximately until 17.00 Finnish time (12.00–15.00 UK time). The event will be held at Kulttuurikasarmi in Helsinki, and the presentations can also be followed via a live webcast via this link:

Venue: Kulttuurikasarmi, Narinkka 2, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

President and CEO Antti Salminen:

”During the past years Kemira has focused on improving efficiency at all levels, and we are now in excellent shape financially and operationally. We are now moving to the next phase in our strategy execution and are actively focusing on profitable growth – both organically and inorganically.

Our strategic priorities remain unchanged, but we have now increased our growth ambition and updated our long-term financial targets. We aim to reach an average annual organic growth of over 4%, and our operative EBITDA target has been increased to 18–21% from the previous 15–18%. Operative Return on Capital Employed is introduced as the third target, and we aim for an operative ROCE of over 16%.

Water and renewable solutions are at the heart of the new Kemira. Water is expected to be the key contributor for revenue growth going forward and our new long-term ambition is to double revenue in water. Our target for the renewable solutions portfolio remains unchanged and we aim to reach EUR 500 million in renewable revenue in 2030. We also aim to accelerate our penetration into new high-growth adjacent markets, such as textiles. We will continue to take excellent care of our base business to fuel growth in the new areas.

To support our ambitious growth strategy, we announced a new operating model in August. We will move to a customer solution-based organization with three new customer-facing business units: Water Solutions, Packaging & Hygiene Solutions and Fiber Essentials. In addition, we will establish a centralized Operations unit, a New Ventures and Services unit, as well as change the structure at our Research & Development unit. These changes are planned to take place as of January 1, 2025.

Our customers’ increasing focus on sustainability is a key driver for our strategy and our solutions have a significant impact in improving our customers’ resource efficiency. With our strategy, updated financial targets and the new operating model, we are in an excellent position to accelerate profitable growth going forward.”

Agenda for the Capital Markets Day (Finnish time):

(The titles reflect the new organization model that is planned to be effective as of January 1, 2025.)

13.00 Registration and lunch

14.00 Start of the webcast, opening words: Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

14.05 Kemira’s strategy: Antti Salminen, President & CEO

14.30 Renewable solutions: Sampo Lahtinen, EVP, Research & Innovation

14.50 Water Solutions: Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, EVP, Water Solutions

15.15 Networking break

15.45 Fiber Essentials: Antti Matula, EVP, Fiber Essentials

16.05 Packaging and Hygiene Solutions: Harri Eronen, EVP, Packaging & Hygiene Solutions

16.30 Financials: Petri Castrén, CFO

16.50 Final Q&A

~17.00 End of the webcast

18.00 Networking and end of the live event

There will be a chance to ask questions from the webcast via a chat tool in conjunction with all presentations. There will be no separate teleconference line.





