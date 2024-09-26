Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects Jeff Dailey And Linda Mantia To The Company's Board Of Directors

Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects (L-R) Jeff Dailey and Linda Mantia to the Company's Board of Directors

"We've always been committed to having a strong board of directors that represents a diverse array of professional and leadership experiences, and deep industry and cross-sector knowledge – all aligning to our company's identity and values," said Sweeney. "Both Jeff and Linda are welcome additions to our board, bringing tremendous value and understanding around the challenges and opportunities we face as a top global insurer."

Jeff Dailey Elected to Board of Directors

Dailey is a senior executive with over four decades of extensive insurance industry experience. He most recently served as Chairman, President and CEO of Farmers Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, from 2011 to 2023. He led the company's transformation to a customer-centric, innovation-focused organization and notably oversaw Farmers' acquisition of MetLife's property and casualty business in 2021.



Dailey was also Farmers' Executive Vice President and President of Personal Lines from 2008 to 2011 and prior to this held roles of increasing responsibility, including President and CEO, at Bristol West Holdings, Inc., which was acquired by Farmers in 2007. Previously, Dailey worked in leadership roles at The Progressive Corporation and began his career at Mutual Service Insurance. He also serves on the board of directors for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Dailey earned his master of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and bachelor of science in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I'm honored to join the Liberty Mutual Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the Board and Management team and hope my passion and experience will help to drive lasting stakeholder value and contribute to Liberty's continued success," said Dailey.

Linda Mantia Elected to Board of Directors

Mantia

held

various

senior

executive roles across the

financial services sector, most recently serving

as

Senior Executive Vice President and

COO of

Manulife Financial

Corporation

(operating as John Hancock in the

US)

from 2016 to 2019.

She played a

critical

role

in defining Manulife's corporate

strategy and oversaw its innovation portfolio and other corporate

functions including Global Operations, Technology, Advanced Analytics, and HR.



Prior to this,

Mantia

held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at

Royal Bank of Canada

from 2004 to 2016,

including

Executive Vice President

of Digital Banking, Payments and Cards. Earlier

in her career, she worked at

the global management consulting firm

McKinsey &

Company

and practiced law at Davies Ward Phillips &

Vineberg,

LLP.

Mantia

also serves

on the

board of directors

for Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.,

Dayforce, Inc., and, until recently,

McKesson Corporation.

In the community, Linda serves on the board of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Queen's University.

She earned her

bachelor of laws from

Queen's University

and studied commerce at

the

University of Western Ontario.

"Insurance plays a vital role in helping people feel secure. I am excited to join the board of Liberty Mutual and to support the management team

as they pursue their purpose of helping people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow,"

said Mantia.

Liberty Mutual's board of directors is comprised of highly skilled independent members with a breadth of backgrounds and experiences to help guide the company's overall strategy.

