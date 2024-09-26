(MENAFN) Moscow remains willing to discuss pressing issues with the leaders of the other four permanent UN Security Council members, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday.



However, he noted that a summit cannot be expected under the current circumstances. The idea of a meeting between Russia, the U.S., U.K., China, and France was first proposed by President Vladimir in January 2020, who expressed a desire to address various international issues. While the initiative was initially well-received, U.S. and allied reluctance reportedly hindered its realization, as reported by TASS.



In 2021, Putin reiterated his hope for the summit to occur eventually. Just before the outbreak of hostilities between Kiev and Moscow in February 2022, Peskov affirmed that the initiative remained on the table, indicating that rising tensions in Europe would have been a significant agenda item for the proposed meeting.



"This topic should be discussed at such a high level," Peskov remarked at that time.





