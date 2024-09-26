Russia plans to maintain collaboration with UN to guarantee global food security

(MENAFN) Russia plans to maintain its cooperation with the United Nations (UN) to facilitate the access of Russian food products to global markets, according to Deputy Foreign Sergey Vershinin. Speaking to a Russian news agency during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week 2024 in New York, Vershinin emphasized Moscow's commitment to enhancing global food security, particularly for developing nations in regions such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America.



As a significant player in the global food supply, Russia aims to continue its dialogue with the UN on food security issues. Vershinin highlighted the importance of this collaboration, noting that Russia is committed to addressing the food needs of vulnerable populations around the world. However, he expressed disappointment that the partnership with the UN over the past two years has not produced substantial outcomes. "Regrettably, we have to acknowledge that despite two years of joint efforts, no meaningful progress has been achieved," he stated.



The High-Level Week at the UN attracts hundreds of heads of state and foreign ministers, serving as a platform for international dialogue on pressing global issues. Throughout this five-day session, delegates engage in discussions covering a wide array of topics, including international security, conflict prevention, climate change, and socio-economic challenges. The gathering underscores the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing the interconnected challenges facing the global community.



In this context, Russia's continued commitment to food security aligns with broader discussions at the UN regarding sustainable development and humanitarian assistance. As the world grapples with food supply challenges exacerbated by various crises, Russia's role in ensuring the availability of food products will remain a focal point in its engagements with the international community.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108718952