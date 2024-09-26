Groundbreaking Study Explores The Science Behind Precognition And Intuition

Book Cover

Author

Precognition-the ability to foresee future events-has long been a subject of debate. While many parapsychologists argue that it challenges scientific materialism requiring consciousness to carry the information across space and time, mainstream scientists remain skeptical, asserting that precognition contradicts the conventional understandings of causation.

Taylor addresses these controversies by demonstrating that precognition occurs when individuals connect with their future knowledge of an event, and information is transferred from the brain in the future to the brain in the present. Drawing inspiration from David Bohm's interpretation of quantum mechanics, Taylor proposes that precognition arises from a correlation between present and future brain states. "In precognition, we retrieve a memory that will be formed in the future, much like recalling a memory formed in the past, in ordinary memory," he explains.

Key points from Taylor's research include:



Precognition often manifests in dreams or sudden intuitive feelings, explaining déjà vu moments and flashes of inspiration.

Telepathic experiences may be better understood as instances of precognition, where individuals access their own future knowledge of the event.

Taylor argues that intuition allows us to unconsciously tap into our future and access information that guides decision-making and serves as an aid to survival. Intuition explains phenomena such as the homing instinct in animals, dowsing for water and minerals, and the remote viewing techniques used in STAR GATE-the covert US government program in psychic espionage. Bohm's theory, which underpins Taylor's work, was long ignored by physicists but is now gaining renewed interest, with several laboratories successfully testing its predictions.

A fully revised edition of Contact with the Future: The Astonishing Power of Intuition and Precognition, featuring a foreword by Stanley Krippner, PhD, is now available on Amazon (Publication: August 26, 2024; Paperback, E-book; 376 pages; ISBN: 979-8336122923).

Jon Taylor, an interdisciplinary scientist with a Cambridge MA in Natural Sciences, has spent over 25 years investigating anomalous phenomena related to cognition. He has published in peer-reviewed journals and lectured extensively in Britain and Europe. Taylor's interest in precognition was sparked by a friend's series of accurate premonitions, which he found difficult to dismiss as mere coincidence. He is a professional member of the Parapsychological Association and resides in Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain.