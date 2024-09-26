Parks Associates Announces Topics And Dates For 2025 CONNECTIONSTM Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Research firm addresses business of smart home and expansion of the tech giant ecosystem at digital home events

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its topics for the 19th annual CONNECTIONSTM Summit

at CES® , hosted on January 7, in Las Vegas and the 299th annual CONNECTIONSTM , hosted May 13-15 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel . These executive events bring together connected home leaders to address new business models among converging IoT industries and research showing the shifts in how consumers interact with technology and devices in their home.

The firm's latest research study Tech Ecosystem Dashboard

analyzes the current strategies of tech giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung to expand their service scope by integrating smart home devices into their product ecosystems. Parks Associates finds that consumers report highest satisfaction with smartphones and smart TVs, which have NPS (net promoter scores) of 44 and 35, respectively. Consumers are least satisfied with smart speakers and smart displays, which have NPS of 13 and 11.

As video entertainment and smart home solutions continue to converge, the UI experience will be critical in driving engagement, and companies are deploying solutions focused on those integrated capabilities. For example, Google recently announced a successor to Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer, which offers AI-powered voice search, acts as a smart home hub, and offers access to over 800 free channels and 700,000 movies and TV shows from the popular streaming applications.

"Tech companies are working to increase interest in their whole ecosystem of devices and services and continue to introduce new products that can integrate together," said Ashton Gambrell , Director of Sales, Sponsorships, Parks Associates. "Companies continue to compete for brand loyalty and to be the comprehensive service provider for the home."

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions for both events. Topics:



AI in the Smart Home: Applications and Ethics

Profitability in the Connected Home

Smart Home Standards: Who's Winning

Demand for Energy Management at Home

Navigating the Multifamily IoT Markets

Home Security: Trends and Technologies

Redefining Revenue: Smart Home Innovations

Profiting from Connected Services

Innovations in Safety and Security

Smart Home Integration: Revenue Opportunities

Investment Trends: Growth in Smart Homes

User Experience: Solving Pain Points & Ensuring Repeat Buyers

Product Strategy in a Maturing Market

AI: Transforming Business Models

Predictive AI: The Smart Home's Edge

Value of Connectivity: Unlocking Consumer Demand

Growth Catalysts: Triggering Smart Home Adoption

The Interoperability Advantage

Eco-Tech: Building Sustainability into Daily Living

Smart Energy: Managing Home Ecosystems

Next-Gen Security: Beyond False Alarms

Data Security: The New Consumer Trust

Integrated Living: Rise of Multifamily

InsureTech: Smart Home Opportunities Empowering Independence with Smart Devices

CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES sponsors

include Alarm, Kwikset, Shelly, and Ubiety Technologies. Sponsors for CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference

include Cardinal Peak, an FPT Company; Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA); Ubiety Technologies; Rapid Response Monitoring; Shelly; SkyBell; Grid Connect; and Alarm.

Submit to speak at CONNECTIONSTM Summit, January 7, Las Vegas.

Submit to speak at CONNECTIONSTM , May 13-15, Dallas.

For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES®:

CONNECTIONSTM Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronics, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes

The annual CONNECTIONSTM Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas.

About CONNECTIONSTM

Parks Associates' 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 13-15 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2025. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONSTM provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. .

