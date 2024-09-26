Parks Associates Announces Topics And Dates For 2025 CONNECTIONSTM Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Research firm addresses business of smart home and expansion of the tech giant ecosystem at digital home events
DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its topics for the 19th annual CONNECTIONSTM Summit
at CES® , hosted on January 7, in Las Vegas and the 299th annual CONNECTIONSTM conference , hosted May 13-15 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel . These executive events bring together connected home leaders to address new business models among converging IoT industries and research showing the shifts in how consumers interact with technology and devices in their home.
The firm's latest research study Tech Ecosystem Dashboard
analyzes the current strategies of tech giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung to expand their service scope by integrating smart home devices into their product ecosystems. Parks Associates finds that consumers report highest satisfaction with smartphones and smart TVs, which have NPS (net promoter scores) of 44 and 35, respectively. Consumers are least satisfied with smart speakers and smart displays, which have NPS of 13 and 11.
As video entertainment and smart home solutions continue to converge, the UI experience will be critical in driving engagement, and companies are deploying solutions focused on those integrated capabilities. For example, Google recently announced a successor to Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer, which offers AI-powered voice search, acts as a smart home hub, and offers access to over 800 free channels and 700,000 movies and TV shows from the popular streaming applications.
"Tech companies are working to increase interest in their whole ecosystem of devices and services and continue to introduce new products that can integrate together," said Ashton Gambrell , Director of Sales, Sponsorships, Parks Associates. "Companies continue to compete for brand loyalty and to be the comprehensive service provider for the home."
Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions for both events. Topics:
AI in the Smart Home: Applications and Ethics
Profitability in the Connected Home
Smart Home Standards: Who's Winning
Demand for Energy Management at Home
Navigating the Multifamily IoT Markets
Home Security: Trends and Technologies
Redefining Revenue: Smart Home Innovations
Profiting from Connected Services
Innovations in Safety and Security
Smart Home Integration: Revenue Opportunities
Investment Trends: Growth in Smart Homes
User Experience: Solving Pain Points & Ensuring Repeat Buyers
Product Strategy in a Maturing Market
AI: Transforming Business Models
Predictive AI: The Smart Home's Edge
Value of Connectivity: Unlocking Consumer Demand
Growth Catalysts: Triggering Smart Home Adoption
The Interoperability Advantage
Eco-Tech: Building Sustainability into Daily Living
Smart Energy: Managing Home Ecosystems
Next-Gen Security: Beyond False Alarms
Data Security: The New Consumer Trust
Integrated Living: Rise of Multifamily
InsureTech: Smart Home Opportunities
Empowering Independence with Smart Devices
CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES sponsors
include Alarm, Kwikset, Shelly, and Ubiety Technologies. Sponsors for CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference
include Cardinal Peak, an FPT Company; Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA); Ubiety Technologies; Rapid Response Monitoring; Shelly; SkyBell; Grid Connect; and Alarm.
About CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES®:
CONNECTIONSTM Summit is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates. The executive event brings senior executive leaders from the broadband, security and smart home, consumer electronics, and connected health solution markets to share insights on the future of connected homes
The annual CONNECTIONSTM Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas.
About CONNECTIONSTM
Parks Associates' 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 13-15 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2025. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.
Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONSTM provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. .
SOURCE Parks Associates
