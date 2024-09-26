Bedford Plumbing Company Urge Proactive Boiler Maintenance As Winter Approaches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jamie LawrenceBEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures begin to drop, JL Plumbing & Heating 25/8 , a leading plumbing and heating company based in Bedford, is urging homeowners in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Hertfordshire to schedule their annual boiler check-ups before the cold snap hits.With memories of last year's harsh winter still fresh, the company emphasises the importance of preventative maintenance to avoid unexpected breakdowns during the year's coldest months."A well-maintained boiler is crucial for a warm and comfortable home during winter," says Jamie Lawrence, owner of JL Plumbing & Heating 25/8. "By booking a service now , homeowners can ensure their heating systems are running efficiently and safely, potentially saving hundreds of pounds on energy bills and costly emergency repairs."JL Plumbing & Heating 25/8 offers an online booking system for boiler services to make the process as convenient as possible. Customers can easily schedule an appointment at their convenience, choosing from a range of available time slots whenever it suits them.The company's team of Gas Safe registered engineers are fully qualified to service all types of gas boilers, including combi, system, and conventional models. During a service, technicians will perform a comprehensive check, clean vital components, and identify any potential issues before they become major problems.In addition to routine maintenance, JL Plumbing & Heating 25/8 provides 24/7 emergency services for boiler breakdowns and other plumbing emergencies throughout the year. Their round-the-clock availability ensures that residents in the covered areas are never left in the cold.Homeowners interested in scheduling a boiler service or learning more about JL Plumbing & Heating 25/8's range of services can visit their website at or call 01234 964068.

