'Death Of Beerbiceps': Ranveer Allahbadia Reacts After Youtube Podcast Channels Get Hacked, 'I'll Be Back'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, experienced a attack on his YouTube channels. On September 25, hackers took over the accounts, changing the names to include references to "Tesla" and "Trump", and deleted most of his videos.

YouTube has since removed the hacked channels, showing the message "This page isn't available".

The attackers renamed his main channel to trump_live2024" and his personal one to event_2024." They replaced his podcasts and interviews with old streams featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Allahbadia has not formally commented on the hacking . However, on Instagram , he posted a couple of Stories to address the issue.

In a short clip, Ranveer is seen running in a jungle as he captioned it:“me after seeing that my channel got hacked”. Then, he posted another clip with a caption:“Dear YouTube fans”. In the clip, he is sitting inside a running train beside a window, apparently absorbed in deep thoughts. The song in the background says,“Main wapas aaunga (I'll be back).”

These updates were from his Instagram handle“ranveerallahbadia”. He also posted from his other account with the handle of“BeerBiceps”.

In one of the Instagram Stories, Ranveer posted the picture of vegan burgers and wrote,“Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food.”

“Death of BeerBiceps met with death of diet,” he added.

In another Instagram Story, he uploaded a selfie in which his eyes were covered in a sleep mask.

“Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing yall,” he wrote.

Supreme Court's YouTube Channel hacked

Last week, the official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was taken down after it had been hacked. The channel started showing videos to promote a cryptocurrency after the hack.

“This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly,” the Supreme Court said.