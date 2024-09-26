Bannu: Police Officer Injured In Shootout With Robbers Two Suspects Escape
Date
9/26/2024 5:19:28 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In two separate robbery incidents in Bannu, a plain-clothed Police officer was injured in a shootout with armed robbers. The officer managed to injure two of the suspects, who fled the scene, and a search operation is underway to locate them.
According to police reports, in the first incident, the robbers stole a Honda motorcycle, cash, and a mobile phone.
Also Read: Jirga Pushes for Ceasefire as Kurram Clashes Enter Fourth Day
The second robbery occurred near Kachkot Asad Khan Bridge, where a man named Malik Zada Khan was robbed. As the robbers attempted to flee, they encountered police officer Ali Asghar, approaching on a motorcycle with his colleagues.
The robbers opened fire, injuring the officer, but the locals quickly alerted others and tried to chase the suspects. Eyewitnesses claim that both robbers were wounded during the exchange of gunfire before managing to escape. The search for the injured robbers continues.
MENAFN26092024000189011041ID1108718002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.