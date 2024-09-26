Bannu: Police Officer Injured In Shootout With Robbers Two Suspects Escape

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In two separate robbery incidents in Bannu, a plain-clothed officer was in a shootout with armed robbers. The officer managed to injure two of the suspects, who fled the scene, and a search operation is underway to locate them.

According to police reports, in the first incident, the robbers stole a Honda motorcycle, cash, and a mobile phone.



The second robbery occurred near Kachkot Asad Khan Bridge, where a man named Malik Zada Khan was robbed. As the robbers attempted to flee, they encountered police officer Ali Asghar, approaching on a motorcycle with his colleagues.

The robbers opened fire, injuring the officer, but the locals quickly alerted others and tried to chase the suspects. Eyewitnesses claim that both robbers were wounded during the exchange of gunfire before managing to escape. The search for the injured robbers continues.