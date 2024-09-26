Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Rs. 19 Billion Debt In Sehat Card Program, Services Disrupted In Hospitals

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accumulated a debt of Rs. 19 billion under the Sehat Card program, owed to the insurance company. This strain has led to intermittent suspension of Sehat Card services in several hospitals across the province.

According to the Department of Health, delays in timely payments have disrupted healthcare services in hospitals, and services are only resumed after assurances of payment.

Health department statistics reveal that so far, Rs. 88 billion have been spent under the Sehat Card program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, benefiting over 3.5 million individuals with free treatment. Monthly expenses on treatment amount to Rs. 2.5 billion, with an annual expenditure of Rs. 30 billion. Of the beneficiaries, 66% received services from public hospitals.