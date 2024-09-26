Property Tax Relief From Montana: Deadline Is Next Week

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Montana who haven't yet applied for property tax relief from Montana need to hurry up as the deadline is next week. Homeowners can benefit from two property relief programs if they apply before the deadline.

Property tax relief from Montana – you can benefit from two programs

Governor Greg Gianforte is reminding eligible Montanans to benefit from two property tax relief programs by applying before the April 15 deadline.

“...I'm proud to have worked with the legislature to deliver relief for Montanans through property tax rebates and assistance programs. I encourage those eligible to apply for these programs before the April 15 deadline,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement.

The two property tax relief programs from Montana that are available to homeowners are the Property Tax Assistance Program (PTAP) and the Montana Disabled Veterans (MDV) Property Tax Assistant Program.

The PTAP program is available to homeowners who meet the home ownership, occupancy and income requirements. The program reduces the property tax rate for eligible homeowners.

Last year, Gov. Gianforte expanded the program's eligibility by increasing the market value eligibility for properties from $200,000 to $350,000. Also, changes made to the program for Tax Year 2024 include higher qualifying income levels.

The MDV program is for veterans who are 100% disabled. Surviving unmarried spouses of deceased or 100% disabled veterans may also receive relief under the program. The MDV program also has higher qualifying income levels for Tax Year 2024.

Visit the property tax relief programs webpage to get more information and to apply for property tax relief from Montana.

What's the need?

Between tax years 2001 and 2022, inflation grew at an average annual rate of 2.42%, but an annual average property tax growth rate during the same period was 6.19% for counties, 6.13% for cities, 4.40% for local schools and 3.60% for countywide schools, according to the data from nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Division.

Gov. Gianforte has been working to reduce the burden of rising property taxes on residents. For instance, in June last year, the governor approved $120 million in permanent, long-term property tax relief through House Bill 587.

Also, the governor won the approval for up to $1,350 in property tax rebates for homeowners for their primary residence over 2023 and 2024. The measure is expected to more than offset the property tax increase for an average homeowner.

Moreover, Gov. Gianforte made changes to the property tax system to allow homeowners to pay their property taxes in seven equal installments in a year. Earlier, homeowners were required to pay their property taxes in November and May.

In addition to short-term relief, Gov. Gianforte has formed the Property Tax Task Force to offer a long-term solution to the problem of increased property taxes. The tax force is responsible for addressing rising rates and restraining their future growth.