White House Comments On Russia's Secret War Drones Project In China

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is deeply concerned by the latest report of Russia's secret project to manufacture war drones in China, which may be a case of a Chinese company providing lethal aid to a sanctioned Russian company.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, Ukrinform saw.

The U.S. has not seen anything so far to suggest that the Chinese authorities were aware of these transactions or that there has been any involvement in providing lethal assistance to Russia, said the spokesperson.

Ukraine downs four Russian missiles, 66 killer

However, China's government "also has a responsibility to ensure its companies are not providing lethal assistance", according to the spokesperson, who believes these transactions "are further evidence that the PRC government's efforts are clearly not meeting the mark".

The U.S. stands prepared to take immediate action against the Chinese firms exposed in the Reuters report and to look into which banks facilitated the transactions with a sanctioned Russian entity, the NSC official said.

He added that Washington will coordinate with its European partners on next steps.

Defense intel receives 14 Sychbought in fundraiser

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia has apparently set up a project in China to design and produce long-range attack drones intended for use in the war against Ukraine.