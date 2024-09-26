Germany Donating EUR 70M To Support Ukraine's Energy System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Bundestag Budget Committee approved on Wednesday, September 25, an assistance package for Ukraine in the amount of 70 million intended to support the nation's heat and electricity sector.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to DW .

The of Economic Cooperation and Development explained that the money would be utilized to provide Ukrainian cities and communities with small thermal power plants, boilers, generators, and solar panels.

This is aimed to contribute to create a decentralized supply using small thermal power or solar systems.

According to the German ministry, a decentralized and flexible energy supply involving small TPPs, boilers, generators and solar systems aims to prevent the worst case-scenario for Ukrainian cities and communities amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as winter is nearing.

Due to such assistance, a more reliable and independent energy supply will be ensured to community hubs, hospitals, schools and other social facilities, officials believe.

According to Minister Svenja Schultze, "it will not be so easy (for Russia - ed.) to destroy the decentralized energy system in Ukraine."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on the sidelines of meetings in New York that Germany currently remain the largest donor for Ukraine among all European nations, and will pursue assistance.