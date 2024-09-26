Under-Pressure Al Sadd Aim To Reignite OSL Title Defence Against Al Gharafa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd are determined to go all out against Al Gharafa today at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, aiming to rekindle their Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) title defence and delight their fans.

Back-to-back defeats against Umm Salal and Al Duhail have placed rare pressure on Felix Sanchez's side, leaving them desperate for points.

Currently sitting seventh in the standings with six points from five games, the reigning champions trail leaders Al Duhail by nine points. They suffered a surprising 3-1 loss to Umm Salal and were then humbled 5-1 by the Red Knights on Saturday.

“We know that after the last match it is very important to show the fans that we want to perform well and make a comeback in the competition,” Sanchez told a press conference yesterday.

“We got two bad results in the last two matches, and we are also not satisfied with our performance. We know that this game is an opportunity for us to return and show the fans that the team is ready and that we have the desire to perform much better.”

Al Sadd fans began to leave Khalifa International Stadium after Al Duhail established a commanding four-goal lead within the first 40 minutes of Saturday's highly-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals.

Defender Pedro Miguel acknowledged that the fans are feeling disappointed and promised that the team will give their all to turn things around.

“We will give 100% to get the three points. I promise our fans that we will be different against Al Gharafa to start a new phase for the team, and we will continue until the end to make you happy,” he said.

But coach Sanchez insisted the game against Al Gharafa will not be a walk in the park.

“Al Gharafa are tough opponents. They are very organised in defense with many players and technical staff continuing from the last season but we are confident in our ability to do well,” the Spaniard said.

The Cheetahs, returning to action after a 3-1 win over Qatar SC on Sunday, are currently placed fourth with eight points after five games.

Coach Pedro Martins said he was focused on improving the team's position in the standings.

“It will be a difficult match and we expect Al Sadd to be at their best. Al Sadd usually do not play two bad matches, so we are waiting for the best from the opponents. We want to win and will fight for that, it will be an interesting match,” he said.

Al Rayyan, Al Arabi set for thriller

Earlier today, Al Arabi will take on Al Rayyan in another tasty clash in the sixth round of the league at Al Thumama Stadium.

The two teams, who finished among the top five last season, have had a challenging start this year, with Al Rayyan sitting eighth with 8 points, just above Al Arabi in ninth with 4 points.

Replacing Poya Asbaghi, coach Younes Ali will begin his new tenure with Al Rayyan against his former club, now led by Anthony Hudson.

“I have just joined Al Rayyan but I have noticed all the players are keen and want to do their best,” said Younes Ali.

“Al Rayyan is my home and it's a new challenge for me in which I want to see Al Rayyan's return as titles winners. Our first focus is on the important match against Al Arabi, who are strong opponents.”

Hudson said Al Arabi, who are yet to win a game this season, must give their best in the match.

“We know that Al Rayyan are a strong team with distinguished players, so we must be at the peak of our focus. The match will be a big challenge and winning it will not just be three points, but it is also what reflects the team spirit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al Wakrah will host Al Khor at Al Janoub Stadium in other match today. Ali Rahma Al Marri's Al Wakrah are currently in fifth place on goal difference from Al Gharafa while Al Khor are 10th with three points.

OSL: Round 6 Fixtures

Today

6pm: Al Arabi vs Al Rayyan

at Al Thumama Stadium

8pm: Al Sadd vs Al Gharafa

at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

8pm: Al Wakrah vs Al Khor

at Al Janoub Stadium

Tomorrow

6pm: Al Shamal vs Al Ahli

at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

6pm: Umm Salal vs Qatar SC

at Al Janoub Stadium

8pm: Al Shahania vs Al Duhail

at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium