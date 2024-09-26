U.S. Psoriasis Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction Report: A Review Of 2023 - Provides Valuable Insights Into Must-Have Patient-Reported Data Points

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriasis in the United States: A Review of 2023 - Key Insights into Awareness & Satisfaction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a behind-the-scenes look at the treatment experience for those living with psoriasis. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the psoriasis treatment story - from HCP conversations to treatment awareness to use and satisfaction - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

Approximately 7.5 million people in the United States have psoriasis.

Psoriasis in America 2023: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction offers a glimpse into the psoriasis treatment experience. It includes selected insights for stakeholders seeking a more focused view of patient perspectives on psoriasis treatment and satisfaction. For the complete report (including additional data on quality of life and information-seeking), please see Psoriasis in America 2023: Understanding the Psoriasis Patient Experience .

This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding HCP treatment discussions, treatment satisfaction and awareness, clinical trial interest, and much more.

What makes this report unique?

Very simply: the focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.

Valuable insights. Informed decisions.

This report lifts the curtain on the patient treatment experience, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including competitive assessments, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost - please see the report following purchase for more information.

The analyst reaches millions of people through its portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities - including - to provide information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:



HCP engagement

Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Psoriasis treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report:



What percentage of patients see a specialist for psoriasis treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients use a biologic?

How many patients feel their psoriasis is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months? What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

Methodology

Psoriasis in America 2023: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction consists of:

A 20-minute online quantitative survey

Additional details:



Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 490 respondents diagnosed with psoriasis Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

