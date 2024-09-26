Trump implies Iran related to assassination attempts, delivers stern caution

(MENAFN) Former President Donald delivered a strong message during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, responding to recent warnings about Iranian efforts to assassinate him. The meeting with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Tuesday was described by an agency spokesman as focused on “real and specific threats from Iran,” although no details were disclosed. Trump's campaign confirmed that the meeting addressed concerns regarding Iran's alleged plans to destabilize the U.S. through such threats.



At the rally in Mint Hill, Trump reiterated the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for decisive action against Iran. He stated, "If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens." His remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd, reflecting a sentiment that calls for a strong leadership approach in dealing with international threats.



In addition to the Iranian threat, Trump referenced ongoing investigations into assassination attempts against him. He highlighted a shooting incident during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, which resulted in one death, and an alleged attempt earlier this month at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. While authorities have yet to publicly identify motives in these cases, the incidents underscore the heightened risks surrounding the former president.



According to sources, the Secret Service had already ramped up Trump’s security before the Butler shooting due to intelligence reports indicating a potential Iranian threat against him. This background adds context to the serious nature of the discussions taking place between Trump and national security officials, as concerns about his safety continue to mount amid rising tensions with Iran.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108717229